Local golfer shoots for LPGA Tour

By Caroline Collins, Weekend Anchor/Multi Media Journalist
LORDSTOWN, Ohio -

Twenty-five-year-old Josee Doyon has made Lordstown her home.

The Canadian practices at Duck Creek Golf Course.

She graduated from Kent State University in 2016.

During her time there playing on the Women's Gold Team, she won multiple NCAA tournaments.

She decided to follow her dream and turn pro.

"My dream, my goal, is to play on the LPGA Tour. I really think I have the game and the passion for it and that is what I am looking to accomplish every day," said Doyon.

The Quebec native has made it through the first round of qualifying school or Q School.

She is hoping to qualify for the LPGA Tour event, Kingsmill Championship, next week in Virginia.

Doyon will have to beat out about 60 other women to play in the televised tournament with some of the best women golfers in the world.

Now that the Valley is her home, she is hoping to gain local sponsorship.

"Being a professional golfer is very expensive. Lots of travel, lots of tournaments. The entry fees are very high," stated Doyon.

Her coach and caddie is the head golf professional at Duck Creek, Mitchell Blake.

"Best short game I have ever seen. She is a natural at putting," said Blake.

The two won a professional event together last year.

They are hoping to do the same this year.

