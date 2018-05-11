Troopers seize 110 pounds of heroin and meth on Ohio highway

A woman from North Carolina faces charges after state troopers say they found her driving a truck between Columbus and Wheeling carrying 110 pounds of heroin and methamphetamine.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol says troopers stopped the rented truck on Wednesday for following another vehicle too closely along Interstate 70 in Guernsey County.

One of the patrol's drug-sniffing dogs led troopers to the heroin and meth, which has an estimated street value of $3.7 million, according to the highway patrol.

The driver, Ashley N. Tramonte, 27, of Marion, N.C., was booked into jail on charges of possession of a controlled substance and trafficking in drugs.

If convicted, Tramonte could face up to 20 years in prison and up to a $40,000 fine.