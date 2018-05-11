Youngstown Police cite man on mobility scooter with beer

Youngstown Police have cited a man who they say was driving an electric mobility scooter with an open can of beer.

Officers say they were in the process of issuing open container citations to two men drinking beer at the corner of West Federal and Hazel Streets Thursday afternoon when 55-year-old Keith Brown of Youngstown drove by them in the scooter.

According to police, Brown shouted out to officers,”Leave them alone!”

It was then that an officer said he noticed an open can of Labatt Ice in the front basket of Brown's scooter.

Police stopped Brown and issued all three men open container citations.

They have been ordered to appear before a judge in Youngstown Municipal Court on May 22.

Court records show Brown has been convicted of previous open container violations in Youngstown in 2014 and 2016.