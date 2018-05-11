Wellsville man sentenced for murdering roommate

A Wellsville man has been sentenced to spend 25-years-to-life in prison for murdering a man and dumping his body in a pile of trash.

Terry Brown, 48, was sentenced Thursday for the shooting death last March of his roommate Scottie Johnson.

According to Columbiana County Chief Assistant Prosecutor John Gamble, Brown pleaded guilty earlier to charges of aggravated murder, robbery, tampering with evidence and abuse of a corpse.

The sheriff's department stopped by the Wellsville home shared by Brown and Johnson after friends of Johnson reported that they had not seen him for a couple of days.

After Brown allowed deputies into the home, they say they spotted what appeared to be blood on the floor.

After further investigation, Johnson's body was found in a trash pile next to the home.

Brown's girlfriend, 30-year-old Alicia Rogenski, pleaded guilty in October to charges of murder and robbery in connection with Johnson's death.

She was sentenced to 15 years in prison.