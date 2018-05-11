Former Smith Twp. police chief facing theft charges

The former chief of police in Smith Township is facing a theft in office charge.

John Siranovic, who previously functioned as the chief of police in Smith Township for more than a decade, was indicted on Thursday on charges of theft in office and grand theft.

Mahoning County Sheriff Jerry Green tells 21 News that Siranovic allegedly stole more than $10,000 in cash, gift cards, and credit cards from the department's evidence room.

Green says Siranovic had sole control over the evidence room at the time.

Siranovic left the Smith Township in 2017.

At that point, officials say Siranovic was hired as a patrolman for the Sebring Police Department.

Sebring Police Ray Harris said that Siranovic has been placed on unpaid leave pending his resignation.

An online court docket does not yet list Siranovic's court schedule. He has not yet been booked into the Mahoning County Jail.