New York woman facing charges for alleged credit card fraud at Boardman hotel

A woman from New York is facing criminal charges in Mahoning County, after allegedly trying to use credit card information from Turkey to book a Boardman hotel room.

Twenty-two-year-old Elizabeth Antonetty was charged with identity fraud, forgery, and falsification by a Grand Jury on Thursday.

According to a police report, officers were called to the Hampton Inn in Boardman for a potential fraud investigation.

Officials say a woman, later identified as Elizabeth Antonetty tried to rent a room but had her credit card declined. The report says Antonetty then used a different card.

However, a short time later, the hotel reportedly received a call from a man in Turkey claiming that his credit card had just been used to book a room. Police say he gave the exact same card numbers as the one used by Antonetty.

Police say when they arrived at the hotel they contacted the Visa credit card fraud hotline and was told that the card originated from a bank account in the country of Turkey.

While police were investigating, a report says that Antonetty walked through the lobby of the hotel and was pointed out by the employees.

Investigators say they followed Antonetty into the parking lot and started asking her questions, at which point she allegedly claimed to be a 41-year-old woman from Youngstown.

However, police say Antonetty refused to give them her i.d. card or social security number.

Police say that they arrested Antonetty for obstructing official business.

As they continued to question her officers say Antonetty eventually admitted her name and told investigators that he mother lived in New York.

Officers reported that they called Antonetty's mother, who admitted that her daughter lives in New York.

Antonetty will now face charges in the Mahoning County Common Pleas Court.

A warrant has been issued to bring Antonetty back to Youngstown.