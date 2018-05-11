Youngstown man said road rage caused driver to throw rocks at his SUV

A Youngstown man says an angry driver threw rocks at his SUV while he was traveling on a busy stretch of highway with his wife and child on Thursday.

The man told authorities that he was driving on Interstate 680 NB when the rocks were thrown by the driver in the other vehicle. He told police that the rocks caused two cracks on the windshield of his SUV.

Police said the man believed the other driver had road rage towards him because he had been driving too slowly.

Officers said the man provided them with the license plate of the car he said the rocks were thrown from.

Police said they were able to trace the license plate back to an address in New Middletown.

No charges have been filed so far, but police said they are investigating and could charge the driver of the car with criminal damaging and endangering.