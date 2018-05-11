New Youngstown Dunkin' Donuts hosts Grand Opening Week

Dunkin' Donuts is planning a celebration to welcome its new store located in Youngstown.

Representatives for the restaurant say that the Dunkin' on South Meridian officially opened on May 9th, and to celebrate it will host a grand opening week, Monday, May 14th-Friday, May 18th.

The grand opening week will hold a variety of specials, with each day featuring its own original deal. Muffin Monday, Iced Tea Tuesday and Wake Up Wrap Wednesday, are just a few titles associated with these special savings.

The new Dunkin' will still feature all of the restaurant's beloved beverages and foods. These include delicious donuts, hot and frozen beverages, bakery goods and sandwiches, representatives say.

Representatives for the company also mentioned that by using the new Dunkin' On-the-Go Ordering, members of the DD Perks® Rewards Program can order in advance using their mobile devices.

These orders can be picked up at the drive-thru, making the new Dunkin' as convenient as possible.

"Dunkin' Donuts is one of the world's leading brands, and has become a favorite in Youngstown for keeping busy, on-the-go people energized with delicious coffee, food, and other beverages any time of day," said Bryan Stolte, the Dunkin' Donuts franchisee for the new restaurant in Youngstown. He currently operates 10 Dunkin' Donuts restaurants in northeast Ohio.

Stolte continued, "As both resident and business owner in Youngstown, we are proud to serve the people who live and work here, and look forward to becoming a popular destination for guests."