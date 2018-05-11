Regional Chamber prepares for D.C. Fly-In event

As potential threats to the Youngstown Air Reserve Station continue to mount, the Regional Chamber of Commerce is counting down to its inaugural C.C. Fly-In event.

A large contingent of Valley business, community, and government leaders will descend on the nation's capital next month to promote important issues that impact the Valley, including protecting the Air Reserve Station.

"We will be announcing very shortly some very high-level officials from both the White House and the military that we will be meeting with to talk about our priorities," said Guy Coviello. the Chambers Vice President for Government Affairs.

The Chamber says there is a concern of a new proposal that could give the Defense Department the power to close small military installations without going through BRAC, the Base Realignment and Closure program.

Coviello expects the local group will number more than 30 people, which would show a strong local commitment. He notes that other Ohio communities, including, Dayton, Columbus, Cincinnati, and Cleveland also have scheduled Fly-In's to speak out for their respective military assets.

The Chamber Fly-In will take place June 20-21.