Mahoning County Land Bank celebrates 600th demolition in Sebring

According to representatives, leaders from the Mahoning County Land Bank joined Sebring officials at a deserted house at 846 North 15th Street on Friday to complete the land banks 600th demolition project.

Since 2015, the land bank has been demolishing houses in order to tidy up communities and provide a cleaner and more aesthetically pleasing environment for citizens.

The city manager for the Village of Sebring, Rick Giroux, said that the land bank, his office, and the council have been working tirelessly together to get these abandoned properties down. Giroux said that he is extremely happy with all of the work the land bank has put into the process.

When asked how he thought this process would improve Sebring, Giroux told 21 News, "Oh I think it's a significant improvement. You're taking derelict houses down, you're opening up new property for new developments. It's a wonderful beautification process."

Representatives said that this home is the first of the new series of homes that the land bank will demolish this year.

Reps also said that they have already issued permits for the demolition of an additional five abandoned houses, and are planning for those homes to be down by the end of the week.

They are planning to complete a total of 13 demolitions by the end of this year, Giroux said.

Giroux told 21 News, "Without the landbank, I think the process would have been extremely slow. I think it would have taken five to eight years to take down the amount of houses that we're going to take down this year, so we are very grateful."