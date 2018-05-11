Turning Stormy Saturday; Chance For Severe Weather

The weekend will get underway with largely dry weather Saturday morning but the afternoon is likely to be a different story. The same front that has been wobbling around the region for a couple of days will sink back south again, leading to showers and thunderstorms for our area. Temperatures will peak late in the morning and early in the afternoon and then fall. The temperature decline will be most noticeable in areas north of I-80. Thunderstorms could be strong and gusty in locations that hang onto the warm air the longest...mainly locations south of Rt. 30. Damaging wind gusts will be possible in the heaviest storms.

The threat for showers and locally heavy storms will continue into Sunday morning. Once again the highest chance for stronger storms will be in Columbiana County. Mother's Day afternoon should be drier although clouds may be stubborn to leave.

Next week looks muggy with several chances for wet weather.