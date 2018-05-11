Aldi recalls mini-deep fryers for fire hazard - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Aldi recalls mini-deep fryers for fire hazard

By Cristen Manion, Multi Media Producer
A popular shopping chain is recalling mini-deep fryers after reports of three fryers catching on fire. 

According to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission, Aldi is pulling about 35,000  Ambiano mini deep fryers and asking customers to return them. 

A release says there have been three reports of the heating element overheating and catching on fire. However, no injuries have been reported. 

The recall involves Ambiano mini deep fryers sold in two colors, brushed stainless steel and red.

The recalled deep fryers have a black lid and were sold with a metal food basket. The deep fryers measure about 9.45 inches wide by 10.43 inches high by 8.23 inches deep. The units have Ambiano printed on the front

In addition, the CPSC says they display the following barcode numbers: 

  • Stainless Steel Ambiano Mini Deep Fryer 20072483
  • Red Ambiano Mini Deep Fryer 20072490

The deep fryers were reportedly sold between February and March of 2018. 

The CPSC says consumers should immediately stop using the recalled deep fryers and return it to their local ALDI store for a full refund.

