Former Niles Auditor gets no jail time

Former Niles Auditor Charles Nader was sentenced as a co-defendant in the public corruption case involving former Niles Mayor Ralph Infante.

Nader cut a plea deal in the case in exchange for his testimony against Infante.

He pled guilty to one count of theft in office and two counts of misrepresentation by a public employee. The judge said his charges involved utilizing the city computer to generate invoices for his tax business.

Visiting Judge Patricia Cosgrove decided to suspend any jail time for Nader and give him three years of post-release control or what's commonly referred to as probation, a $2,500 fine that will be paid back to the Niles general fund, court costs, plus 200 hours of community service.

Nader is also ordered not to hold a government job during the time of his probation and is to have no contact with any of the co-defendants in the public corruption case.