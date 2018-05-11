H.S. baseball and softball tournament scores (5/11/18) - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

H.S. baseball and softball tournament scores (5/11/18)

Tournament Baseball

McDonald 0 Springfield 10

Bristol 3 Warren JFK 10

Mineral Ridge 0 Lowellville 1

Lisbon 1 Louisville Aquinas 4


Tournament Softball

Howland 1 West Branch 11

Salem 1 Poland 9

Alliance 4 Ursuline 14

