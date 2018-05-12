"A Night at the Oscars" prom for special needs students in the Valley

It was a red carpet-style event for special needs students across the Valley Friday night in Youngstown.

Students from more than 30 different schools in Mahoning, Trumbull and Columbiana counties arrived in limos made possible by local businesses.

Businesses also donated food for the occasion, themed "A Night at the Oscars."

This is the 21st year Canfield High School students have put on the event, with more than 300 kids dressed up and ready to hit the dance floor at St. Mary's Church on Belle Vista Avenue.

The prom even had its crowning of king and queen after students put names in a hat and the two with the most votes won the title.

Callie Blasko from Struthers High School was crowned prom queen, while Christian Washington from Potential Development in Youngstown was crowned prom king.