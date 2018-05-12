3-year plus sentence for man who threatened Ohio congressman - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

3-year plus sentence for man who threatened Ohio congressman

Posted: Updated:

  • NationalMore>>

  • Teachers channel momentum from strikes into midterm races

    Teachers channel momentum from strikes into midterm races

    Thursday, May 17 2018 4:55 PM EDT2018-05-17 20:55:00 GMT
    (AP Photo/Melissa Daniels). Liz Leivas, co-president of Tempe Education Association, right, gathers signatures Thursday, May 10, 2018 for ballot initiate to raise the income tax on wealthy earners to fund public education. Thousands of teachers in Ariz...(AP Photo/Melissa Daniels). Liz Leivas, co-president of Tempe Education Association, right, gathers signatures Thursday, May 10, 2018 for ballot initiate to raise the income tax on wealthy earners to fund public education. Thousands of teachers in Ariz...
    As they packed up their protest signs and returned to the classroom to finish out the school year, thousands of teachers in North Carolina turned their attention to a different fight: the midterm elections.More >>
    As they packed up their protest signs and returned to the classroom to finish out the school year, thousands of teachers in North Carolina turned their attention to a different fight: the midterm elections.More >>

  • Amputees sue railroad in Iowa, saying it creates danger

    Amputees sue railroad in Iowa, saying it creates danger

    Thursday, May 17 2018 4:54 PM EDT2018-05-17 20:54:58 GMT
    Two Iowa women who lost limbs when they were struck while trying to climb through trains that were blocking the road are suing the railroad for allegedly ignoring a safety hazard that's left a trail of horrific...More >>
    Two Iowa women who lost limbs when they were struck while trying to climb through trains that were blocking the road are suing the railroad for allegedly ignoring a safety hazard that's left a trail of horrific injuries.More >>

  • Alaska fishermen: Sea otter comeback is eating into profits

    Alaska fishermen: Sea otter comeback is eating into profits

    Thursday, May 17 2018 4:54 PM EDT2018-05-17 20:54:54 GMT
    (AP Photo/Dan Joling, File). In this May 21, 2016 file photo, a northern sea otter floats on its back while crushing a clam shell with its teeth in the small boat harbor at Seward, Alaska. Sea otters, once wiped out by hunting along Alaska's Panhandle,...(AP Photo/Dan Joling, File). In this May 21, 2016 file photo, a northern sea otter floats on its back while crushing a clam shell with its teeth in the small boat harbor at Seward, Alaska. Sea otters, once wiped out by hunting along Alaska's Panhandle,...
    Sea otters have come back from the brink of extinction along Alaska's Panhandle but fishermen who target shellfish are seeking relief from their voracious appetites.More >>
    Sea otters have come back from the brink of extinction along Alaska's Panhandle but fishermen who target shellfish are seeking relief from their voracious appetites.More >>
    •   
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) -

A judge has handed down a sentence of more than three years to a man who left a voicemail message at an Ohio congressman's office mentioning a 2017 shooting at a baseball practice for members of Congress.

Authorities say the voicemail left last year by Stanley Hoff at the office of Republican U.S. Rep. Steve Stivers mentioned the shooting at the baseball practice in Arlington, Virginia, that injured five people, including Republican House Majority Whip Steve Scalise of Louisiana.

Judge Michael Watson on Friday sentenced the 69-year-old Hoff to 40 months in prison following Hoff's October guilty plea to threatening to assault and murder a United States official.

Hoff's attorney, Alan Pfeuffer, said his client deeply regrets leaving the voicemails and causing Stivers' family pain.

(Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

  • More From wfmj.comHot ClicksMore>>

  • Hawaii volcano eruption costs tourism industry millions

    Hawaii volcano eruption costs tourism industry millions

    Wednesday, May 16 2018 1:53 PM EDT2018-05-16 17:53:52 GMT
    (AP Photo/Caleb Jones). Gases rise from lava fissure 17 after it erupted early Sunday, May 13 2018 near Pahoa, Hawaii. The new fissure emitting steam and lava spatter spurred Hawaii officials to call for more evacuations on Sunday as residents braced f...(AP Photo/Caleb Jones). Gases rise from lava fissure 17 after it erupted early Sunday, May 13 2018 near Pahoa, Hawaii. The new fissure emitting steam and lava spatter spurred Hawaii officials to call for more evacuations on Sunday as residents braced f...
    A new fissure in Hawaii's Puna District sent gases and lava exploding into the air on Sunday, spurring officials to call for more evacuations as residents waited for a possible major eruption at Kilauea volcano's...More >>
    A new fissure in Hawaii's Puna District sent gases and lava exploding into the air on Sunday, spurring officials to call for more evacuations as residents waited for a possible major eruption at Kilauea volcano's summit.More >>

  • AT&T chief lobbyist out after hiring of Trump attorney Cohen

    AT&T chief lobbyist out after hiring of Trump attorney Cohen

    Tuesday, May 15 2018 10:33 AM EDT2018-05-15 14:33:19 GMT
    (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana). FILE - In this March 22, 2018 file photo, AT&amp;T CEO Randall Stephenson leaves the federal courthouse in Washington. Stephenson says the company made a “big mistake” in hiring President Donald Trump’s attorney Michael Co...(AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana). FILE - In this March 22, 2018 file photo, AT&amp;T CEO Randall Stephenson leaves the federal courthouse in Washington. Stephenson says the company made a “big mistake” in hiring President Donald Trump’s attorney Michael Co...
    The chief lobbyist for AT&T is leaving the company after hiring of President Donald Trump's attorney Michael Cohen as a political consultant.More >>
    The chief lobbyist for AT&T is leaving the company after hiring of President Donald Trump's attorney Michael Cohen as a political consultant.More >>

  • Markle seeks respect for dad after report he'll skip wedding

    Markle seeks respect for dad after report he'll skip wedding

    Tuesday, May 15 2018 7:04 AM EDT2018-05-15 11:04:45 GMT
    (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth). Flags fly in front of the castle in Windsor, England, Monday, May 14, 2018. Preparations are being made in the town ahead of the wedding of Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan Markle that will take place in Windsor on Satu...(AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth). Flags fly in front of the castle in Windsor, England, Monday, May 14, 2018. Preparations are being made in the town ahead of the wedding of Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan Markle that will take place in Windsor on Satu...
    Kensington Palace says Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are requesting "understanding and respect" for Markle's father after a celebrity news site reported he would not be coming to the royal wedding to...More >>
    Kensington Palace says Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are requesting "understanding and respect" for Markle's father after a celebrity news site reported he would not be coming to the royal wedding to walk his daughter down the aisle.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WFMJ. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms