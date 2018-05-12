3-year plus sentence for man who threatened Ohio congressman

A glowing Taraji P. Henson is talking about how she first fell for her new fiance, Super Bowl winner Kelvin Hayden

A glowing Taraji P. Henson is talking about how she first fell for her new fiance, Super Bowl winner Kelvin Hayden

'I heard angels': Henson details how she fell for her fiance

'I heard angels': Henson details how she fell for her fiance

President Donald Trump pays emotional tribute to fallen law enforcement officers and the loved ones who carry on without them

President Donald Trump pays emotional tribute to fallen law enforcement officers and the loved ones who carry on without them

Donald Trump Jr. told a Senate panel that he didn't think there was anything wrong with meeting a Russian lawyer who promised dirt on Hillary Clinton ahead of the 2016 election

Donald Trump Jr. told a Senate panel that he didn't think there was anything wrong with meeting a Russian lawyer who promised dirt on Hillary Clinton ahead of the 2016 election

Unapologetic Trump Jr.: Not troubled that I met with Russian

Unapologetic Trump Jr.: Not troubled that I met with Russian

President Donald Trump is hammering California for its so-called sanctuary immigration policies

President Donald Trump is hammering California for its so-called sanctuary immigration policies

Trump rails against California for its immigration policies

Trump rails against California for its immigration policies

Last year saw the lowest number of U.S. births in 30 years, with birth rates declining not only for women in their teens and 20s but also women in their 30s

Last year saw the lowest number of U.S. births in 30 years, with birth rates declining not only for women in their teens and 20s but also women in their 30s

Authorities say a school bus and dump truck have collided on a New Jersey highway and multiple people are injured.

Authorities say a school bus and dump truck have collided on a New Jersey highway and multiple people are injured.

As the midterm congressional primaries heat up amid warnings of Russian hacking, 1 in 5 Americans will be casting their ballots on machines that do not produce a paper record of their votes.

As the midterm congressional primaries heat up amid warnings of Russian hacking, 1 in 5 Americans will be casting their ballots on machines that do not produce a paper record of their votes.

(AP Photo/David Goldman, File). FILE - This Oct. 19, 2017, file photo shows a new voting machine which prints a paper record on display at a polling site in Conyers, Ga. Georgia officials have estimated it could cost over $100 million to adopt the mach...

(AP Photo/David Goldman, File). FILE - This Oct. 19, 2017, file photo shows a new voting machine which prints a paper record on display at a polling site in Conyers, Ga. Georgia officials have estimated it could cost over $100 million to adopt the mach...

Sea otters have come back from the brink of extinction along Alaska's Panhandle but fishermen who target shellfish are seeking relief from their voracious appetites.

Sea otters have come back from the brink of extinction along Alaska's Panhandle but fishermen who target shellfish are seeking relief from their voracious appetites.

(AP Photo/Dan Joling, File). In this May 21, 2016 file photo, a northern sea otter floats on its back while crushing a clam shell with its teeth in the small boat harbor at Seward, Alaska. Sea otters, once wiped out by hunting along Alaska's Panhandle,...

(AP Photo/Dan Joling, File). In this May 21, 2016 file photo, a northern sea otter floats on its back while crushing a clam shell with its teeth in the small boat harbor at Seward, Alaska. Sea otters, once wiped out by hunting along Alaska's Panhandle,...

Two Iowa women who lost limbs when they were struck while trying to climb through trains that were blocking the road are suing the railroad for allegedly ignoring a safety hazard that's left a trail of horrific injuries.

Two Iowa women who lost limbs when they were struck while trying to climb through trains that were blocking the road are suing the railroad for allegedly ignoring a safety hazard that's left a trail of horrific...

Amputees sue railroad in Iowa, saying it creates danger

Amputees sue railroad in Iowa, saying it creates danger

As they packed up their protest signs and returned to the classroom to finish out the school year, thousands of teachers in North Carolina turned their attention to a different fight: the midterm elections.

As they packed up their protest signs and returned to the classroom to finish out the school year, thousands of teachers in North Carolina turned their attention to a different fight: the midterm elections.

(AP Photo/Melissa Daniels). Liz Leivas, co-president of Tempe Education Association, right, gathers signatures Thursday, May 10, 2018 for ballot initiate to raise the income tax on wealthy earners to fund public education. Thousands of teachers in Ariz...

(AP Photo/Melissa Daniels). Liz Leivas, co-president of Tempe Education Association, right, gathers signatures Thursday, May 10, 2018 for ballot initiate to raise the income tax on wealthy earners to fund public education. Thousands of teachers in Ariz...

A judge has handed down a sentence of more than three years to a man who left a voicemail message at an Ohio congressman's office mentioning a 2017 shooting at a baseball practice for members of Congress.

Authorities say the voicemail left last year by Stanley Hoff at the office of Republican U.S. Rep. Steve Stivers mentioned the shooting at the baseball practice in Arlington, Virginia, that injured five people, including Republican House Majority Whip Steve Scalise of Louisiana.

Judge Michael Watson on Friday sentenced the 69-year-old Hoff to 40 months in prison following Hoff's October guilty plea to threatening to assault and murder a United States official.

Hoff's attorney, Alan Pfeuffer, said his client deeply regrets leaving the voicemails and causing Stivers' family pain.

(Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)