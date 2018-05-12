United Way invests more than $3 million into community - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

United Way invests more than $3 million into community

By Natalie Hoelzel, Multi Media Producer
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio -

The United Way Board of Directors approved funding for $3,296,712 to United Way-led initiatives and programs run by local non-profit agencies on Wednesday.

Company officials say this is the most money invested into the community by United Way.

United Way Board Member and Impact Committee Chair, Julie Smith says the Mahoning Valley is fortunate to have strong agencies that provide programs such as these to strengthen the community.

"We are also appreciative of the dedication of our volunteers who spend countless hours, reviewing funding requests and agencies to ensure that donors' contributions are invested most wisely," says Smith.

Volunteers from Mahoning County made up the two impact panels. Education and emergency service experts spent hundreds of hours evaluating proposals and visiting numerous agencies that applied for program funding.  

"Our United Way wants to break down the barriers that many of the students, families, and individuals face every day here in the Valley. We believe the focus areas of Early Childhood Education and Emergency Services is the best way we can address the ongoing needs of our neighbors in need as well as provide them resources that will allow them to achieve success," says Bob Hannon, President of the United Way of Youngstown and the Mahoning Valley.

More than $1.1 million was awarded to non-profit agencies for their programs that align with Emergency Services and Early Childhood Education.

Several of these agencies could receive additional dollars through their partnership and programming offered under United Way's Success After 6 initiative, which will expand from 8 to 12 schools under this funding cycle. The program includes academic support, enrichment programs, health screenings, and social and emotional support. 

Education Initiatives:

  • Success by 6- $240,900
  • Imagination Library- $140,000
  • Success After 6- $434,773
  • Success After 6 - 21st Century Grants- $1,000,000
  • Volunteer Income Tax Assistance Program (VITA)- $40,375
  • Impact Events for Children and Families- $73,350
  • Young Women's Mentorship- $ 8,500
  • Promising Men Mentorship- $3,000
  • Donor choice designations- $235,210
  • Total: $3,296,71

Agency Funding

  • ACLD Learning Center- $14,797
  • Alta Behavioral Healthcare- $10,336
  • American Red Cross- $45,529
  • Apprisen- $6,790
  • Area Agency on Aging 11- $39,000
  • Beatitude House- $34,099
  • Big Brothers Big Sisters- $20,636
  • Boy Scouts of America, Great Trail Council- $12,201
  • Boys & Girls Club of Youngstown- $62,028
  • Carter House- $15,000
  • Catholic Charities Regional Agency- $46,824
  • Community Legal Aid Services, Inc.- $8,000
  • Compass Family & Community Services- $61,805
  • Girl Scouts of North East Ohio- $10,084
  • Help Network of Northeast Ohio- $31,899
  • Humility of Mary Housing/Emmanuel Community Care Center- $7,000
  • Interfaith Home Maintenance Service, Inc.- $37,156
  • JCC Youngstown- $7,000
  • Jewish Family Services- $37,750
  • Mahoning Valley Dispute Resolution Services, Inc.- $8,000
  • Mahoning Youngstown Community Action Partnership- $16,000
  • Millcreek Children's Center- $17,744
  • Heart Reach Neighborhood Ministries- $33,424
  • OH WOW! The Rogers & Gloria Jones Children's Center- $26,471
  • Organization Civica y Cultural Hispanic American, Inc. ("OCCHA, Inc.")- $10,382
  • Potential Development Program- $58,336
  • Second Harvest Food Bank of the Mahoning Valley- $69,915
  • The Rich Center for Autism- $41,519
  • The Salvation Army- $48,334
  • United Methodist Community Center- $26,068
  • Western Reserve Public Media- $15,000
  • YMCA of Youngstown- $50,633
  • Youngstown Area Goodwill Industries, Inc.- $ 65,130
  • Youngstown Hearing and Speech - Easter Seals of Mahoning, Trumbull, Columbiana Counties- $15,463
  • Youngstown Neighborhood Development Corporation- $25,500
  • YWCA of Youngstown- $ 84,752
  • Total Agency Funding: $1,120,605   

