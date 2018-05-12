United Way invests more than $3 million into community

The United Way Board of Directors approved funding for $3,296,712 to United Way-led initiatives and programs run by local non-profit agencies on Wednesday.

Company officials say this is the most money invested into the community by United Way.

United Way Board Member and Impact Committee Chair, Julie Smith says the Mahoning Valley is fortunate to have strong agencies that provide programs such as these to strengthen the community.

"We are also appreciative of the dedication of our volunteers who spend countless hours, reviewing funding requests and agencies to ensure that donors' contributions are invested most wisely," says Smith.

Volunteers from Mahoning County made up the two impact panels. Education and emergency service experts spent hundreds of hours evaluating proposals and visiting numerous agencies that applied for program funding.

"Our United Way wants to break down the barriers that many of the students, families, and individuals face every day here in the Valley. We believe the focus areas of Early Childhood Education and Emergency Services is the best way we can address the ongoing needs of our neighbors in need as well as provide them resources that will allow them to achieve success," says Bob Hannon, President of the United Way of Youngstown and the Mahoning Valley.

More than $1.1 million was awarded to non-profit agencies for their programs that align with Emergency Services and Early Childhood Education.

Several of these agencies could receive additional dollars through their partnership and programming offered under United Way's Success After 6 initiative, which will expand from 8 to 12 schools under this funding cycle. The program includes academic support, enrichment programs, health screenings, and social and emotional support.

Education Initiatives:

Success by 6- $240,900

Imagination Library- $140,000

Success After 6- $434,773

Success After 6 - 21st Century Grants- $1,000,000

Volunteer Income Tax Assistance Program (VITA)- $40,375

Impact Events for Children and Families- $73,350

Young Women's Mentorship- $ 8,500

Promising Men Mentorship- $3,000

Donor choice designations- $235,210

Total: $3,296,71

Agency Funding