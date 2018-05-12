GOP voters get 3 choices in bid to beat Wolf in November

By MARC LEVY

Associated Press

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) - Republican Party voters aiming to beat Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf will choose between three candidates in Tuesday's primary.

At stake is another four years under Wolf, who is seeking a second term in November's general election.

Scott Wagner is a York County state senator since 2014 who has long been viewed the front runner. He's the state Republican Party's endorsed candidate and has used the millions he made in the waste-hauling industry to make himself the biggest spender in the primary campaign.

His opponents are both first-time candidates from suburban Pittsburgh. They are former health care systems consultant Paul Mango and commercial litigation attorney Laura Ellsworth.

Independent polling in the three-way race is sparse. But the Republican Party's endorsed candidate has won every gubernatorial primary since 1978.

