Pennsylvania's sleepy Senate race could still play key role

By MARC LEVY

Associated Press

LANCASTER, Pa. (AP) - Pennsylvania's thus-far sleepy U.S. Senate race could nonetheless help determine whether Republicans maintain control of the chamber.

U.S. Rep. Lou Barletta is heavily favored over state Rep. Jim Christiana in Tuesday's Republican primary election.

Republicans control the Senate, 51-49. Casey is one of 10 Democratic senators who represent a state won by President Donald Trump in 2016, putting a target on his back for Republicans.

Barletta is endorsed by the state GOP and is a favorite of Trump, who Barletta endorsed in the 2016 presidential election.

Casey is a fierce Trump critic. The Scranton native is the son of the late former governor, Bob Casey Sr.

