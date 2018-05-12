Local church celebrates anniversary with gas giveaway - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Local church celebrates anniversary with gas giveaway

By Andrew DiPaolo, Weekend Meteorologist/Multi Media Journalist
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio -

Cars lined down Gypsy lane Saturday afternoon hoping to take advantage of a giveaway of one Trumbull County church. 

The Victory Christian Center in Liberty decided to celebrate its 10th year of ministry by giving away 10 gallons of gas to the first 100 cars at the BP on Belmont Avenue and Gypsy Lane.

The church did a giveaway three years ago, so they decided to do it again to celebrate their parishioners and the community. 

"Honestly, I just hope to share the love of Jesus. It's simply about that. It's also about the fact that you have a church that is willing to do things outside of the four walls," said senior pastor Lock P Beachum, Jr. 

The church says they are able to do giveaways, like today, and other events, because of the strength of their outreach programs and ministry. 

The event lasted until noon.

