Local church celebrates anniversary with gas giveaway

The White House says Melania Trump is hospitalized after undergoing a procedure to treat a benign kidney condition.More >>
The White House says Melania Trump is hospitalized after undergoing a procedure to treat a benign kidney condition.More >>
The last couple days, we've seen several reports of black bear sightings in communities across the Valley. Kenny Dukes was driving down North River Road in Howland with his girlfriend Wednesday when he saw one. "I'm like, that's a bear. That's a black bear, and I initially freaked out a second," said Dukes.More >>
The last couple days, we've seen several reports of black bear sightings in communities across the Valley. Kenny Dukes was driving down North River Road in Howland with his girlfriend Wednesday when he saw one. "I'm like, that's a bear. That's a black bear, and I initially freaked out a second," said Dukes.More >>
A Struthers police officer brought home man's best friend on Thursday, after several weeks of waiting to adopt him.More >>
A Struthers police officer brought home man's best friend on Thursday, after several weeks of waiting to adopt him.More >>
After nearly two months on unpaid leave, a Youngstown city employee is facing additional charges after being indicted by a Mahoning County Grand Jury.More >>
After nearly two months on unpaid leave, a Youngstown city employee is facing additional charges after being indicted by a Mahoning County Grand Jury.More >>
The officer at the center of an investigation into police force has been terminated from his position with the department.More >>
The officer at the center of an investigation into police force has been terminated from his position with the department.More >>
A car pulled over for speeding on the Ohio Turnpike was carrying a trunk full of pot, according to State Troopers.More >>
A car pulled over for speeding on the Ohio Turnpike was carrying a trunk full of pot, according to State Troopers.More >>
Ohio authorities say two people have been killed in a crash of vehicle taken in a suspected carjacking.More >>
Ohio authorities say a vehicle taken in a suspected carjacking crashed, and both occupants were killed.More >>
Public comment is being sought on a draft of a conservation plan expected to help reverse eastern monarch butterfly population declines.More >>
Public comment is being sought on a draft of a conservation plan expected to help reverse eastern monarch butterfly population declines.More >>
One of three Ohio pastors accused of conspiring to recruit teenage girls to have sex with them has pleaded guilty to federal charges, including child sex trafficking.More >>
One of three Ohio pastors accused of conspiring to recruit teenage girls to have sex with them has pleaded guilty to federal charges, including child sex trafficking.More >>
If you need to ride a public transit bus in Cleveland and Cuyahoga County, there's no better person behind the wheel than Godwin McNeal.More >>
If you need to ride a public transit bus in Cleveland and Cuyahoga County, there's no better person behind the wheel than Godwin McNeal.More >>
An Ohio sheriff's office says a deputy who tried to make a traffic stop was shot in the lower abdomen by a driver who was then killed amid gunfire from other officers responding to the scene.More >>
An Ohio sheriff's office says a deputy who tried to make a traffic stop was shot in the lower abdomen by a driver who was then killed amid gunfire from other officers responding to the scene.More >>
Residents of a Pennsylvania town say they awoke to find bags of candy hearts attached to pamphlets advocating the Ku Klux Klan strewn over their lawns.More >>
Residents of a Pennsylvania town say they awoke to find bags of candy hearts attached to pamphlets advocating the Ku Klux Klan strewn over their lawns.More >>
Authorities say two men carjacked an ambulance in Philadelphia and pushed its driver out of the moving vehicle following a struggle.More >>
Authorities say two men carjacked an ambulance in Philadelphia and pushed its driver out of the moving vehicle following a struggle.More >>
Authorities say Pittsburgh woman beat and seriously injured her elderly mother - who has dementia - at their home on Mother's Day.More >>
Authorities say a Pittsburgh woman beat and seriously injured her elderly mother - who has dementia - at their home on Mother's Day.More >>