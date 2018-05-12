YBI director speaks on partnership with Israeli-based company

The Youngstown Business Incubator is working to expand its global footprint.

YBI announced last week its latest partnership with the Israeli-based company, Print C-B.

This is all part of the Incubator's program to find ways to grow our local economy.

YBI has also partnered with a business accelerator in Israel, known as "The Junction".

"Through their accelerator program, our name is up against HP, Deloit, some really big heavy hitters that are focusing on this Israeli technology. It's a great collaboration," says Corey Patrick, Director of Marketing and Communications at YBI.

The Incubator mostly focuses on companies that used 3D printing and additive manufacturing.

Incubator officials say there is talk with five more Israeli companies and other countries also showing interest in the partnership program.