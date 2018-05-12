Local jiu-jitsu class gives moms the gift of self-defense

A study shows that 65 percent of all American women have experienced street harassment at some point.

So this Mother's Day, a local business is giving moms the gift of empowerment through the art of self-defense.

Team Bundy Gracie Jiu-Jitsu offered free self-defense classes to all mom's on Saturday, in celebration of the holiday.

"If you're out and about with your kids, you want to make sure you can protect your family. You can't rely on your husband or your significant other. You have to be the first line of defense for your family," says Jim Bundy, owner of Team Bundy Gracie Jiu-Jitsu.

The class covered essential moves that everyone should know if they are ever in a sticky situation.

"If someone grabs you and they are much bigger and stronger than you, you have packages, someone grabs you around the neck or around the body, how do you get out of that? It's a scary situation, but I promise, I'll get you out," says Bundy.

Although these skills are useful, Bundy says most altercations can be avoided if we just pay attention to our surroundings.

"If you're walking somewhere, you get in your zone, you're playing with your phone or just worrying about normal stuff, then you aren't aware of your surroundings. You have to know what to look for, that's going to be essential," Bundy adds.