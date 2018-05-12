Robins Theatre offering seat sponsorships

Theatre goers went to Sunrise Inn Saturday to snag their chance at sponsoring a seat at the Robins Theatre.

All seat sponsorships are $289 per seat and will feature a metal plaque with a three-line inscription that will be permanently affixed to the seat, or seats, of the sponsor's choice.

The sponsor's names will be inscribed on a metal plaque, which will be permanently affixed to a seat. The Friends of the Robins Theatre Foundation has applied to make all seat sponsorships a tax deductible.

If you would still like to sponsor a seat, visit the Robins Theatre website.

The seats are being powder coated and will be covered in crushed red velvet.

The theater renovations are expected to be complete in 2020.