Centennial celebration for Lordstown schools

As thousands across the country graduated this weekend, alumni and former staff of Lordstown High took a walk down memory lane Saturday.

The school celebrated 100 years of history with displays and artifacts from the last ten decades.

Lordstown schools formed in 1918 when seven schools were consolidated.

The school began as one room and has expanded to what it is today.

That little one-room schoolhouse was also a part of the centennial celebration.

It was open Saturday so visitors could take a trip back in time.

"We have an awesome community, an awesome support staff and I'm a teacher as well as alumni," said Courtney Gibson. "I loved growing up in Lordstown and working here."

The event was made possible by the Lordstown Local School District in conjunction with the Lordstown Alumni Association.