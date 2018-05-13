New multimedia center coming to YSU's Stambaugh Stadium

The improvements continue on Youngstown State University's campus.

The University announced several new projects scheduled to begin this summer.

The most visible new construction is at Stambaugh Stadium. The University is adding the new Don Constantini Multimedia Center on the east side of the stadium.

The center will be funded from a $1 million gift from YSU alum, Don Constantini.

Inside the multimedia center will be a classroom, space for YSU’s Sports Broadcasting program, and football radio booths.

The project is scheduled to be complete by the beginning of August 2019.

In addition to stadium improvements, the Universtiy is demolishing four buildings and converting the space to parking lots.

The following buildings will be demolished: City Printing building on the corner of Phelps and Wood streets, the former James & Weaver building on Wood Street between Phelps Street and Wick Avenue, an old storage building on Belmont Avenue near Lincoln Avenue, and the former Metropolitan Baptist Church on Rayen Avenue across from University Edge apartments.

Maintenance work is scheduled for both the Fifth and Wick Avenue parking decks, and utility work will take place on Wick Avenue east of the sidewalk from Bliss to Meshel halls.

Other projects at YSU include: