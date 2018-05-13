Water main break on St. Clair Ave prompts boil alert in East Liverpool

East Liverpool Water Department has issued a boil alert on Sunday morning following a water main break on Saint Clair Avenue.

The department says the boil alert affects all customers in all of the following areas:

Saint Clair Avenue, from E 6th Street to Walnut Street

Broadway Avenue, from E 6th Street to Saint Clair Avenue

All other customers who lost water service

The Water Department says the boil alert will remain in place until satisfactory bacteria tests are completed.

The Department says they do not foresee any bacteria problems. This is a precautionary measure.