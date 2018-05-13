Officials on the lookout for suspects in Liberty Township shooting

Police are on the lookout for suspects believed to be involved in a shooting in Liberty Township.

Trumbull County dispatchers say a man was shot near Northgate Drive and Green Acres Drive around 9:30 Sunday night.

A caller told dispatch there were at least 10 men outside when the shooting happened but was unable to give officials a description of any of them. Dispatch logs also say someone picked a man up off the ground and put him in an older, white Cadillac.

K-9 units from Austintown were sent out to the corner of Northgate and Green Acres.

At this point, it's unknown where the victim was hit and what condition they are in.