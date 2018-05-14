Youngstown wants public input on closing downtown street permane - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Youngstown wants public input on closing downtown street permanently

By Cristen Manion, Multi Media Producer
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio -

Youngstown City leaders are looking to hear from community members about the possibility of closing a one-way Downtown Street for good. 

City officials say a proposed plan would shut down Phelps Street between Commerce and Federal Streets. 

The move would allow officials to replace sanitary sewer lines, and install a "pedestrian friendly mall". 

Phelps Street, which sits between V2 and Wick Tower, also houses other businesses such as Suzies Dog's and Drafts, a law firm, and more. 

In addition to the sewer line, Youngstown's Deputy Director of Public Works Chuck Shasho said plans could also allow the city to improve streetscape and lighting features. 

According to a release, the project is slated to begin in spring of 2019. 

However, that date has been pushed back several times since the project was first set for construction in 2013 according to the Vindicator. 

But first, city leaders would like to hear feedback from the community. 

A public meeting has been scheduled for May 23rd at 5:00 p.m.

For those who cannot make the meeting, public comments or questions can be sent to Chuck Shasho at the following address:
Mr. Chuck Shasho
Deputy Director of Public Works
26 South Phelps Street
Youngstown, OH 44503

By phone at 330-742-8788 or by email to cshasho@youngstownohio.gov

