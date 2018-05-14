Youngstown man convicted in deadly home invasion gets life in pr - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Youngstown man convicted in deadly home invasion gets life in prison

By Cristen Manion, Multi Media Producer
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio -

A Youngstown man convicted on nine charges in a deadly home invasion will spend the rest of his life in prison. 

Thirty-eight-year-old Gregory James was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole in court on Monday. 

James was found guilty on all charges by a jury last week.

Earlier this year the Mahoning County Grand Jury handed up a nine-count secret indictment charging James with murder, aggravated murder, attempted murder, felonious assault, aggravated burglary and intimidation of a witness.

James was charged in connection with a March 24, 2017 incident at an East Side home where two men wearing masks fatally shot one man and wounded a woman.

Ronald Lewis, 49, was shot to death in the upstairs bedroom of his home in the 1300 block of Atkinson Avenue.

A woman identifying herself as Lewis' sister told police dispatchers she was in the house when the armed intruders wearing ski masks went upstairs, shot Lewis, and 40-year-old Tracey Lewis, then ran out of the house.

Tracey Lewis recovered from her wounds.

Lewis' sister spoke with 21 News after the verdict was reached "This is a time for him to repent of his sins, God loves everyone," said Sevalle Turner. 

According to the indictment, James was also charged with felonious assault in connection with the wounding of Turner during the incident.

Police say Ronald Lewis was the half-brother of 40-year-old Javel Bates who was shot on Josephine Street two weeks before the shooting on Atkinson Avenue. Bates died from his wounds.  According to our print partner, The Vindicator, James is also a suspect in that case but has not been charged.

James was indicted for the Lewis murder while he was serving a four-month-long sentence for a federal probation violation.

