Liberty Police identify victim in 'drug deal gone bad' shooting

Liberty Detectives are investigating an alleged drug transaction that left one man with a gunshot wound.

Liberty Police Chief Rich Tisone says 21-year-old John Kloos, III was shot in the hand during a drug transaction Sunday evening.

According to Tisone, a group of individuals went to a home on Green Acres Drive near Northgate Drive around 9:30 a.m. for an alleged drug deal.

Tisone tells 21 News that someone felt less than happy with the deal, left the home, then returned with additional suspects.

A 911 caller initially told dispatch there were at least 10 men outside when the shooting happened but was unable to give officials a description of any of them.

According to the chief, a fight ensued and at some point, a gun was brought out. Kloos was then shot in the hand.

Dispatch logs also say someone picked a man up off the ground and put him in an older, white Cadillac.

Chief Tisone says Liberty Township Detectives are investigating the case and the department expects to file charges of felonious assault with a deadly weapon in the case shortly.

Tisone says that pending the investigation Kloos could also face charges stemming from the initial drug transaction.