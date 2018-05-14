Niles McKinley High School opens new school food pantry

Representatives for the Niles City School District said that on Monday, Niles Mckinley High School celebrated the opening of the district's newest food pantry.

According to a press release, this was the opening of Nile's City School District's second food pantry. The district opened "Dragon Pantry" at Niles Middle School last fall.

Representatives said, the pantry at the middle school currently serves between six and ten students each day.

A spokesperson for the school district said that because of the positive impact the Dragon Pantry had on students at the middle school, Niles Mckinley High School students worked alongside Second Harvest Food Bank, to open their very own food pantry.

A press release stated that this new food pantry will focus on serving the Niles City School District's high school students.