Austintown woman arrested on theft and drug charges

By Sydney Perez, Multi-Media Producer
AUSTINTOWN, Ohio -

An Austintown woman was arrested on Friday, for suspected theft and drug charges.

Police said that 30-year-old Ceira Plater, who has also gone by Ceira Buckner, was arrested after an officer, working security at an Austintown Giant Eagle, followed up on suspicions he had.

Reports stated that the officer's suspicions arose after Plater/Bucker left the Giant Eagle with a fuller bag than when she came in, however she had not purchased anything.

The officer on duty said that after he secured the store and left the Giant Eagle, he noticed Buckner inside of a GetGo near the Giant Eagle.

He entered the Get Go asking if he could speak to Plater/Bucker, and she accepted.

Officials stated that after being spoken to by police, Plater/Buckner admitted to stealing drinks and a phone charger from the Giant Eagle, as well as items from the Get Go.

Officers on the scene said that Plater/Bucker presented as very nervous and jittery, and appeared to be under the influence of drugs.
 

Authorities said they then searched her purse and found a white tri-fold.

The white tri-fold that was found is commonly used to hold narcotics, officers said. 
 

Authorities on the scene said that the white tri-fold contained a white/crystal-like substance, possibly cocaine or methamphetamine. 

Officers said they then obtained two pills located in the suspect's purse. The pills were both identified as Gabapentin, which is a pain medication that has been proffered by the CDC as an alternative to opioids. (For more information on the CDC's policy on the drug Gabapentin, visit https://www.cdc.gov/mmwr/volumes/65/rr/rr6501e1.htm).

Law officials state that they then field tested the white-tri fold they obtained, which tested positive for Cocaine.

An officer on the scene stated that after Plater/Buckner was processed, she was transported to the Mahoning County Justice Center, where she is being held and awaits trial on charges of theft and possession of drugs.

