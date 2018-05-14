Bazetta Police employing home surveillance to fight crime and en - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Bazetta Police employing home surveillance to fight crime and enhance community safety

Posted: Updated:
By Glenn Stevens, Reporter
Connect
BAZETTA TWP., Ohio -

Bazetta Township Police are promoting a no-cost method to enhance community safety.

It seems like cameras are everywhere these days, and Bazetta Township Police are compiling an email list to turn home security systems into a neighborhood alert program.

"We're trying to reach out to the residents that have surveillance cameras on their home and create a database. That way we can reach out to them anytime something occurs in the neighborhood," said Bazetta Police Chief Michael Hovis. 

Those cameras might record a suspect or vehicle that could aid in apprehending criminals. 

The chief says it worked in solving one crime recently and he says by having more systems in the database it's even better.

The owner of the Howland Alarm Company says while new technology has improved the quality of home surveillance, the cost is more affordable.

"The average person can actually afford security cameras now. Where prior it was pretty high end," said Cindy Matheson. 

And with more systems available, she endorses what the police are doing.  "With the Bazetta Police having a list of all the people that have security cameras on the outside of their homes to help them, I think it's such a fantastic idea," said Matheson. 
 
The chief says the response so far from homeowners has been good but he's hoping to add many more to the list.  "I think there are some people out there that may not know that we're trying to do this so we're trying to use every avenue we can to reach out to them," Hovis said. 

Any homeowner interested in joining the list should contact Bazetta Police.

  • More From wfmj.comHot ClicksMore>>

  • Hawaii volcano eruption costs tourism industry millions

    Hawaii volcano eruption costs tourism industry millions

    Wednesday, May 16 2018 1:53 PM EDT2018-05-16 17:53:52 GMT
    (AP Photo/Caleb Jones). Gases rise from lava fissure 17 after it erupted early Sunday, May 13 2018 near Pahoa, Hawaii. The new fissure emitting steam and lava spatter spurred Hawaii officials to call for more evacuations on Sunday as residents braced f...(AP Photo/Caleb Jones). Gases rise from lava fissure 17 after it erupted early Sunday, May 13 2018 near Pahoa, Hawaii. The new fissure emitting steam and lava spatter spurred Hawaii officials to call for more evacuations on Sunday as residents braced f...
    A new fissure in Hawaii's Puna District sent gases and lava exploding into the air on Sunday, spurring officials to call for more evacuations as residents waited for a possible major eruption at Kilauea volcano's...More >>
    A new fissure in Hawaii's Puna District sent gases and lava exploding into the air on Sunday, spurring officials to call for more evacuations as residents waited for a possible major eruption at Kilauea volcano's summit.More >>

  • AT&T chief lobbyist out after hiring of Trump attorney Cohen

    AT&T chief lobbyist out after hiring of Trump attorney Cohen

    Tuesday, May 15 2018 10:33 AM EDT2018-05-15 14:33:19 GMT
    (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana). FILE - In this March 22, 2018 file photo, AT&amp;T CEO Randall Stephenson leaves the federal courthouse in Washington. Stephenson says the company made a “big mistake” in hiring President Donald Trump’s attorney Michael Co...(AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana). FILE - In this March 22, 2018 file photo, AT&amp;T CEO Randall Stephenson leaves the federal courthouse in Washington. Stephenson says the company made a “big mistake” in hiring President Donald Trump’s attorney Michael Co...
    The chief lobbyist for AT&T is leaving the company after hiring of President Donald Trump's attorney Michael Cohen as a political consultant.More >>
    The chief lobbyist for AT&T is leaving the company after hiring of President Donald Trump's attorney Michael Cohen as a political consultant.More >>

  • Markle seeks respect for dad after report he'll skip wedding

    Markle seeks respect for dad after report he'll skip wedding

    Tuesday, May 15 2018 7:04 AM EDT2018-05-15 11:04:45 GMT
    (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth). Flags fly in front of the castle in Windsor, England, Monday, May 14, 2018. Preparations are being made in the town ahead of the wedding of Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan Markle that will take place in Windsor on Satu...(AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth). Flags fly in front of the castle in Windsor, England, Monday, May 14, 2018. Preparations are being made in the town ahead of the wedding of Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan Markle that will take place in Windsor on Satu...
    Kensington Palace says Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are requesting "understanding and respect" for Markle's father after a celebrity news site reported he would not be coming to the royal wedding to...More >>
    Kensington Palace says Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are requesting "understanding and respect" for Markle's father after a celebrity news site reported he would not be coming to the royal wedding to walk his daughter down the aisle.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WFMJ. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms