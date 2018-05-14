Bazetta Police employing home surveillance to fight crime and enhance community safety

Bazetta Township Police are promoting a no-cost method to enhance community safety.

It seems like cameras are everywhere these days, and Bazetta Township Police are compiling an email list to turn home security systems into a neighborhood alert program.

"We're trying to reach out to the residents that have surveillance cameras on their home and create a database. That way we can reach out to them anytime something occurs in the neighborhood," said Bazetta Police Chief Michael Hovis.



Those cameras might record a suspect or vehicle that could aid in apprehending criminals.

The chief says it worked in solving one crime recently and he says by having more systems in the database it's even better.



The owner of the Howland Alarm Company says while new technology has improved the quality of home surveillance, the cost is more affordable.



"The average person can actually afford security cameras now. Where prior it was pretty high end," said Cindy Matheson.



And with more systems available, she endorses what the police are doing. "With the Bazetta Police having a list of all the people that have security cameras on the outside of their homes to help them, I think it's such a fantastic idea," said Matheson.



The chief says the response so far from homeowners has been good but he's hoping to add many more to the list. "I think there are some people out there that may not know that we're trying to do this so we're trying to use every avenue we can to reach out to them," Hovis said.



Any homeowner interested in joining the list should contact Bazetta Police.