Howland bank forced to evacuate after gas line rupture

On Monday, The 7 17 Credit Union on Larchmont Avenue in Warren was forced to evacuate after a construction crew hit and ruptured a gas line.

A representative for 7 17 said that the ruptured gas line occurred right outside of the Credit Union, leading to a precautionary evacuation.

The same representative told 21 News that the evacuation took place around 12:30 p.m. and lasted two and a half hours.

Representatives said that the Howland Fire Department, along with Ohio Dominion, were on the scene and the gas line was quickly secured.

The credit union made it clear that no one was injured and the evacuation was simply to ensure safety.

All employees were back in the building by 3:00 p.m.