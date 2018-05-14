Three YSU students nominated for ACE Scholarship

Youngstown State University Association of Classified Employees awarded scholarships to three YSU students during an awards dinner on Monday evening.

The association honored three students at the Collections Cafe inside the Butler Institute of American Art.

The students that were nominated for the scholarship are Bryson Stemock of Hubbard, Ohio majoring in Mathematics and Physics & Astronomy; Marie Francis of Hubbard, Ohio majoring in Respiratory Care, and Dana Pagley of Hubbard, Ohio majoring in Civil Engineering.

Stemock, Francis, and Pagley are all student employees on campus.

To be considered for the scholarship, students had to complete at least 30 semester hours at YSU and submit an essay discussing the value of their employment at YSU.

The students also had to include recommendation letters from two YSU-ACE members.

"Students are and remain our number one priority," says Connie Frisby, administrative assistant in the Office of Computer Science & Information Systems and YSU-ACE president. "Many former/present YSU-ACE employees have made and continue to make donations to the scholarship through the YSU Foundation. It is an honor to have this event for the recipients and their families and we hope to continue this tradition every year for a long time."

The scholarship program was created in 2003 and remains an endowed scholarship invested through the YSU Foundation to provide financial assistance to YSU student employees.