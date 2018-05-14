Lots of choices and races for Pennsylvania primary voters

By MARK SCOLFORO and MARC LEVY

Associated Press

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) - Pennsylvania voters have a lot to think about when they hit the polls for the primary election, including a hotly contested Republican primary for governor to decide who will challenge Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf.

Also on Tuesday's card are a Republican primary to pick who will take on Democratic U.S. Sen. Bob Casey in the fall and a slew of U.S. House races in the wake of the landmark court-ordered redistricting. At the state level, there are contested primaries for lieutenant governor in both parties and a host of open seats in the state Legislature.

Polls are open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m., and elections officials emphasize that the redistricting decision did not change where anyone in the state will be voting.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.