Dive Play: Browns coach jumping into Lake Erie for charity

By TOM WITHERS

AP Sports Writer

CLEVELAND (AP) - Browns coach Hue Jackson is keeping his promise to jump into Lake Erie.

Jackson announced Monday that he will take a dip into the chilly waters on June 1 for charity. Last season, Jackson vowed that if the Browns didn't improve on their 1-15 record from 2016 that he would plunge into the lake.

Well, Cleveland went 0-16 and Jackson isn't backing away.

Jackson pledged that for every Browns employee that joins him in the plunge he will donate $100 to his foundation, which combats human trafficking in Northeast Ohio. Jackson said his goal is to raise $15,000.

Jackson and his wife, Michelle, began the foundation last summer.

On a video posted on the team's Twitter account, Jackson said in addition to raising money he's hoping the jump will "cleanse ourselves of all the losing for the past two seasons."

For more NFL coverage: www.pro32.ap.org and www.twitter.com/AP_NFL

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.