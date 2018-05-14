Local reaction to Palestinian protests - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Local reaction to Palestinian protests

Posted: Updated:
By Natalie Hoelzel, Multi Media Producer
Connect
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio -

Members of the Arab America Community Center in Youngstown gathered on Monday night to show solidarity for those killed in the protests along the Gaza border.

According to the Associated Press, Israeli soldiers shot and killed at least 50 Palestinians during mass protests along the Gaza border on Monday against the U.S. decision to move its embassy to Jerusalem.

More than 1,000 people were injured. 

Associated Press also says it was the deadliest day there since the 2014 cross-border war.

Members of the Arab America Community Center sat together and discussed what is going on in the capital.

The members are asking for a peaceful solution to the situation. They say if a peaceful solution arose, it could give Palestinians their own homeland. 

"So we hope that you know, wisdom will come back to the Israeli government and actually, we're hoping the Israeli people will have more pressure on their government to stop what they are doing at this time, because this is the only way," says Mousa Kassis, Member of Arab America Community Center.

A spokesperson from the Youngstown Area Jewish Federation says as they commemorate the 70th anniversary of the State of Israel and the move of the U.S. Embassy to Jerusalem, they are also saddened by the loss of life in Gaza.

"The ongoing struggle for a democratic state living in peace, side by side with a Palestinian nation, has not yet come to fruition. It is our hope that today's activities in Israel do not prevent leaders from being able to resolve their differences and bring peace to the region," says Bonnie Deutsch Burdman, Director of Community Relations/Government Affairs at Youngstown Area Jewish Federation.

  • More From wfmj.comHot ClicksMore>>

  • Hawaii volcano eruption costs tourism industry millions

    Hawaii volcano eruption costs tourism industry millions

    Wednesday, May 16 2018 1:53 PM EDT2018-05-16 17:53:52 GMT
    (AP Photo/Caleb Jones). Gases rise from lava fissure 17 after it erupted early Sunday, May 13 2018 near Pahoa, Hawaii. The new fissure emitting steam and lava spatter spurred Hawaii officials to call for more evacuations on Sunday as residents braced f...(AP Photo/Caleb Jones). Gases rise from lava fissure 17 after it erupted early Sunday, May 13 2018 near Pahoa, Hawaii. The new fissure emitting steam and lava spatter spurred Hawaii officials to call for more evacuations on Sunday as residents braced f...
    A new fissure in Hawaii's Puna District sent gases and lava exploding into the air on Sunday, spurring officials to call for more evacuations as residents waited for a possible major eruption at Kilauea volcano's...More >>
    A new fissure in Hawaii's Puna District sent gases and lava exploding into the air on Sunday, spurring officials to call for more evacuations as residents waited for a possible major eruption at Kilauea volcano's summit.More >>

  • AT&T chief lobbyist out after hiring of Trump attorney Cohen

    AT&T chief lobbyist out after hiring of Trump attorney Cohen

    Tuesday, May 15 2018 10:33 AM EDT2018-05-15 14:33:19 GMT
    (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana). FILE - In this March 22, 2018 file photo, AT&amp;T CEO Randall Stephenson leaves the federal courthouse in Washington. Stephenson says the company made a “big mistake” in hiring President Donald Trump’s attorney Michael Co...(AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana). FILE - In this March 22, 2018 file photo, AT&amp;T CEO Randall Stephenson leaves the federal courthouse in Washington. Stephenson says the company made a “big mistake” in hiring President Donald Trump’s attorney Michael Co...
    The chief lobbyist for AT&T is leaving the company after hiring of President Donald Trump's attorney Michael Cohen as a political consultant.More >>
    The chief lobbyist for AT&T is leaving the company after hiring of President Donald Trump's attorney Michael Cohen as a political consultant.More >>

  • Markle seeks respect for dad after report he'll skip wedding

    Markle seeks respect for dad after report he'll skip wedding

    Tuesday, May 15 2018 7:04 AM EDT2018-05-15 11:04:45 GMT
    (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth). Flags fly in front of the castle in Windsor, England, Monday, May 14, 2018. Preparations are being made in the town ahead of the wedding of Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan Markle that will take place in Windsor on Satu...(AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth). Flags fly in front of the castle in Windsor, England, Monday, May 14, 2018. Preparations are being made in the town ahead of the wedding of Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan Markle that will take place in Windsor on Satu...
    Kensington Palace says Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are requesting "understanding and respect" for Markle's father after a celebrity news site reported he would not be coming to the royal wedding to...More >>
    Kensington Palace says Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are requesting "understanding and respect" for Markle's father after a celebrity news site reported he would not be coming to the royal wedding to walk his daughter down the aisle.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WFMJ. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms