Local reaction to Palestinian protests

Members of the Arab America Community Center in Youngstown gathered on Monday night to show solidarity for those killed in the protests along the Gaza border.

According to the Associated Press, Israeli soldiers shot and killed at least 50 Palestinians during mass protests along the Gaza border on Monday against the U.S. decision to move its embassy to Jerusalem.

More than 1,000 people were injured.

Associated Press also says it was the deadliest day there since the 2014 cross-border war.

Members of the Arab America Community Center sat together and discussed what is going on in the capital.

The members are asking for a peaceful solution to the situation. They say if a peaceful solution arose, it could give Palestinians their own homeland.

"So we hope that you know, wisdom will come back to the Israeli government and actually, we're hoping the Israeli people will have more pressure on their government to stop what they are doing at this time, because this is the only way," says Mousa Kassis, Member of Arab America Community Center.

A spokesperson from the Youngstown Area Jewish Federation says as they commemorate the 70th anniversary of the State of Israel and the move of the U.S. Embassy to Jerusalem, they are also saddened by the loss of life in Gaza.

"The ongoing struggle for a democratic state living in peace, side by side with a Palestinian nation, has not yet come to fruition. It is our hope that today's activities in Israel do not prevent leaders from being able to resolve their differences and bring peace to the region," says Bonnie Deutsch Burdman, Director of Community Relations/Government Affairs at Youngstown Area Jewish Federation.