Greenville native deals with second week of volcanic eruption

The residents of The Big Island are nearing two weeks of dealing with the effects of Kilauea volcano.

Valley native, Wendy Foley, lives on the island just miles away from the eruption.

"It's just the uncertainty that is the killer," said Foley. "Not knowing, the waiting. I mean, if the lava was gonna come and take my house then just do it so I can move forward from that. But right now, we're just so in limbo that it's hard. That's the hardest part."

Even so, Foley is optimistic and says the earthquakes have become less frequent. The toxic gasses, however, are still pouring out.

Foley and a coworker drove around the neighborhood where the landscape was significantly changed from the toxic gas.

"Two streets down from where we are on the other end, all the foliage is dead. Everything is brown and yellow and it's smokey. As soon as we got out of the car we could smell it It wasn't take-your-breath-away strong, but it was there definitely," Foley said.

The mandatory evacuation has caused concerns of looting in the empty neighborhood.

"What they were worried about was people coming in looting, or hanging out, getting in the neighborhood and just staying in here and looting," said Foley, "It's happened. They've already arrested one guy."

The residents have not been given any estimate for when the evacuation will be lifted.

Foley and her family are currently safe at a co-worker's house. They say they have no intentions of leaving the island unless conditions deteriorate significantly.