Lordstown Council meets tonight on TJX zone change

Lordstown Council is scheduled to meet in special session tonight to discuss zone changes that could bring plans to build a distribution center for TJX a step closer to reality.

According to the government's website, the council will read a recommendation letter from the planning commission recommending that seven parcels of land be changed from residential to industrial zoning.

The posting does not indicate whether or not action will be taken at the 6 p.m. Meeting.

TJX Homegoods, a home fashions, and apparel retailer needs the zoning changs to build a 1.2 million-square-foot distribution center, that within five years could employ 1,000 people and bring an estimated $27 million dollars annually.

The project has met with resistance from neighbors around the proposed site, who are concerned about traffic, dust, noise and other possible problems.

TJX has since promised that construction would take place only during daylight hours and install buffer zones to cut down on noise.