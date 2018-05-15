Box trucks target of metal theft in Youngstown

A couple of people on Youngstown's West Side started their trucks Monday morning and didn't hear what they expected to hear.

As it turned out, someone had cut the catalytic converters from the box trucks' exhaust systems.

Sometime over the weekend, someone took the converter from one of the three delivery vehicles parked a Mercy Home Health on Salt Springs Road.

A 67-year-old man who lives on the 1600 block of Mahoning Avenue tells police that on Monday morning he discovered that someone cut both converters from his box truck's dual exhaust system.

At one-time scrap metal thieves could get $200 for catalytic converters, according to detectives. Now thieves are lucky to get $10 or just a little bit more unless the part is from a foreign vehicle.

The investigation was turned over to the police department's scrap theft unit.