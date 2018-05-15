Beaver Police cite three vacuum salesmen

Elijah Anderson (L) Jaime Thomas (C) Joshua LeBlanc (R) CORRECTION: An earlier version of the story had the incorrect photo of Joshua LeBlanc. This is the correct photo

Beaver Township Police have cited three men who are believed to be the reason people posted Facebook messages about “suspicious” men stopping at homes.

Police issued citations against 18-year-old Elijah Anderson of Pittsburgh, 25-year-old Jaime Thomas of Hartford, and 27-year-old Joshua LeBlanc of Toronto, Ohio for not having a vendor's permit.

After an officer pulled over their SUV last week on Market Street, the three said they were selling Kirby vacuum cleaners and Febreeze freshener.

A woman posted earlier on Facebook that had men stopped at her house asking her for her opinion on the scent of Febreeze.

The Facebook post expressed fears that the woman would be drugged and forced into sex trafficking.

Police say there were no indications any criminal conduct on the part of the men, other than not registering to go door-to-door selling sweepers.

The three are scheduled to answer the citations next week in court.

CORRECTION: An earlier version of this story displayed an incorrect photo of Joshua LeBlanc. This is the correct photo.