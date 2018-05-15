Mercer gears up for Memorial 500

Preparations are underway for one of the largest Memorial Day celebrations in the Valley.

The Mercer Memorial 500 is an annual Memorial Day event which features 500 flags and hero banners honoring local veterans lining the streets.

In addition, a parade featuring inflatables including Uncle Sam and others will be in town.

New for this year, event organizers have added the "Victory Belles", a musical group featuring songs from the 1940's.

There will also be a military ceremony following the parade at the Citizen's Cemetery 3 blocks South of the Courthouse

The schedule of events includes:

8:00 - 5k Registration

8:30 - 5k Race

9:00 - The Victory Belles will sing at

The Courthouse Bandstand

9:30 - Ceremony for six honorees will begin

10:00 -Old Mercer Cemetery Ceremony; Near Shannon's

10:15 - Victory Belle's perform again; Courthouse Bandstand

11:00 - Parade begins; Pitt St. from Venango to South St.

11:45 - Ceremony to follow at Mercer's Citizens' Cemetery

Organizers are still looking for volunteers and vendors. For more information email memorialday500@gmail.com.

If you are planning a Memorial Day event and would like to have it added to our list of events email the information to news@wfmj.com.