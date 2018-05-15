Power restored to hundreds in the Valley

After a quick blast of storms Tuesday morning, several hundred First Energy customers were without power.

Around 10:30 a.m. a severe thunderstorm warning was issued for a part of the Mahoning Valley. A short while later that warning was expanded to include a portion of Columbiana County as well.

Wind speeds with the storm were reported to be up to nearly 60 miles per hour.

Though that warning expired around 11:45 a.m., several spots in the Valley were already reporting power outages.

According to First Energy's website, 402 customers were without electricity around 12:15 p.m. in Trumbull County.

Of those, 284 customers were in Newton Township, 46 were in Warren, and 45 were in Lordstown.

Meanwhile, in Mahoning County, 82 customers were said to be without power in Boardman Township.

As of 2:45 p.m. power had been restored to all but a handful of customers.