Rabies baiting begins this weekend in Valley - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Rabies baiting begins this weekend in Valley

Posted: Updated:
By Mike Gauntner, Online Content Manager
Connect
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio -

The U.S. Department of Agriculture is asking people to report dead raccoons or those behaving in an unusual way as they prepare to drop rabies bait in the Valley.

The USDA and the Ohio Department of Health will begin distributing rabies vaccine baits in eastern Ohio starting this Saturday.

The agencies are asking for the public’s help as it works to determine the frequency of rabies in raccoons.

Anyone who sees a dead raccoon or one that is sick-acting or behaving unusually is asked to report the animal.

Increased surveillance and continued vaccine baiting in eastern Ohio is underway because of rabies-positive animals reported from Stark County during 2017.

A total of 4 raccoons tested positive for the raccoon variant, or variety, of rabies in Stark County during the spring and summer of 2017, where it was not previously reported.

The vaccine baiting will use an oral rabies vaccine bait, called ONRAB, which consists of a blister pack filled with the vaccine and coated with a sweet attractant.

The USDA says ONRAB has been safely distributed in parts of Ohio since 2012 as part of ongoing field trials to evaluate the safety and immune effects of the ORV bait in raccoons and skunks.

The vaccine baits may be distributed using fixed-wing aircraft or by helicopter.

The ONRAB vaccine will be distributed in Carroll, Columbiana, and Stark counties for a second consecutive year to determine how effectively it can control the disease in an active outbreak area.

The spring ORV bait distribution will begin around May 19 and continue through approximately May 24 in portions of Carroll, Columbiana, Mahoning, Stark, and Tuscarawas counties.

Residents of Alliance, Canton, East Canton, Malvern, Minerva, Sebring, and Waynesburg may see low-flying aircraft (planes and helicopters) dropping the baits.

They will distribute approximately 155,000 baits.

The effort will be repeated in August 2018 as part of a larger rabies baiting project.

According to the USDA, the ONRAB bait has been shown to be safe in many species of animals, including domestic dogs and cats.

Humans and pets cannot get rabies from contact with the ORV baits, but are asked to leave them undisturbed should they encounter them.

If contact with the vaccine bait occurs, immediately rinse the contact area with warm water and soap.

The public in these areas is asked to report any dead raccoons, including those struck by vehicles, or live raccoons acting in an unusual way.

In towns and suburbs, seeing raccoons during the day is not unusual. Any raccoon, however, that appears to be friendly, unafraid, or sick (staggering, unsteady or aggressive) should be reported by calling 330-726-3386 or your local county health department.

Mahoning County District Board of Health 330-270-2855

Trumbull County Board of Health 330-675-2489

Columbiana County General Health District 330-424-0272

USDA biologists or specialists will respond and remove the animal or carcass to test it for rabies.

Signs suggestive of rabies include unusual, aggressive or calm and “friendly” behavior, an inability to eat or drink, balance problems, circling, seizures, coma and finally death.

While rabies is fatal, it is also 100% preventable. Human exposures can be successfully remedied if medical attention is sought immediately following exposure.

Rabies is caused by a virus that infects the central nervous system in mammals and represents a serious public health concern. If exposures to the virus are not treated it is almost always fatal.

Costs associated with detection, prevention. and control of rabies exceeds $300 million annually in the U.S.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, about 90 percent of reported rabies cases in the U.S. are in wildlife.

People are urged not to make contact with or feed wildlife and to keep their pets’ and livestock rabies vaccinations current.

  • More From wfmj.comHot ClicksMore>>

  • Hawaii volcano eruption costs tourism industry millions

    Hawaii volcano eruption costs tourism industry millions

    Wednesday, May 16 2018 1:53 PM EDT2018-05-16 17:53:52 GMT
    (AP Photo/Caleb Jones). Gases rise from lava fissure 17 after it erupted early Sunday, May 13 2018 near Pahoa, Hawaii. The new fissure emitting steam and lava spatter spurred Hawaii officials to call for more evacuations on Sunday as residents braced f...(AP Photo/Caleb Jones). Gases rise from lava fissure 17 after it erupted early Sunday, May 13 2018 near Pahoa, Hawaii. The new fissure emitting steam and lava spatter spurred Hawaii officials to call for more evacuations on Sunday as residents braced f...
    A new fissure in Hawaii's Puna District sent gases and lava exploding into the air on Sunday, spurring officials to call for more evacuations as residents waited for a possible major eruption at Kilauea volcano's...More >>
    A new fissure in Hawaii's Puna District sent gases and lava exploding into the air on Sunday, spurring officials to call for more evacuations as residents waited for a possible major eruption at Kilauea volcano's summit.More >>

  • AT&T chief lobbyist out after hiring of Trump attorney Cohen

    AT&T chief lobbyist out after hiring of Trump attorney Cohen

    Tuesday, May 15 2018 10:33 AM EDT2018-05-15 14:33:19 GMT
    (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana). FILE - In this March 22, 2018 file photo, AT&amp;T CEO Randall Stephenson leaves the federal courthouse in Washington. Stephenson says the company made a “big mistake” in hiring President Donald Trump’s attorney Michael Co...(AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana). FILE - In this March 22, 2018 file photo, AT&amp;T CEO Randall Stephenson leaves the federal courthouse in Washington. Stephenson says the company made a “big mistake” in hiring President Donald Trump’s attorney Michael Co...
    The chief lobbyist for AT&T is leaving the company after hiring of President Donald Trump's attorney Michael Cohen as a political consultant.More >>
    The chief lobbyist for AT&T is leaving the company after hiring of President Donald Trump's attorney Michael Cohen as a political consultant.More >>

  • Markle seeks respect for dad after report he'll skip wedding

    Markle seeks respect for dad after report he'll skip wedding

    Tuesday, May 15 2018 7:04 AM EDT2018-05-15 11:04:45 GMT
    (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth). Flags fly in front of the castle in Windsor, England, Monday, May 14, 2018. Preparations are being made in the town ahead of the wedding of Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan Markle that will take place in Windsor on Satu...(AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth). Flags fly in front of the castle in Windsor, England, Monday, May 14, 2018. Preparations are being made in the town ahead of the wedding of Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan Markle that will take place in Windsor on Satu...
    Kensington Palace says Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are requesting "understanding and respect" for Markle's father after a celebrity news site reported he would not be coming to the royal wedding to...More >>
    Kensington Palace says Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are requesting "understanding and respect" for Markle's father after a celebrity news site reported he would not be coming to the royal wedding to walk his daughter down the aisle.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WFMJ. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms