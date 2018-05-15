Shepherd of the Valley hosts direct care job fair at Niles location

Shepherd of the Valley is holding a job fair at its Niles location (1500 McKinley Ave. Niles, Ohio 44446) on Wednesday, May 16th from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. and 4 p.m.-6 p.m.

A press release states that open interviews will be conducted for nurses and aides looking for employment.

According to representatives, Shepherd of the Valley boasts exceptional benefits and flexible hours for students and those with other jobs.

The press release continues to say that new mini, 5 p.m.-9 p.m. shifts will be added, and there will also be eight and 12-hour shifts available.

Shepherd of the Valley mentions that they are proud to have 5-star rated skilled nursing and assisted living facilities.

A job fair of the same kind was also held on Monday at Shepherd of the Valley's Boardman location.

To view all available jobs and apply online, Shepherd of the Valley asks that you visit shepherdofthevalley.com.



For more information, please contact Corporate Recruiter Kelly Kenyhercz Hall at 330-530-4038, ext. 2043 or kkenyhercz@shepherdofthevalley.com.