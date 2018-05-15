Poland third-graders sing national anthem at YSU baseball game

Singing the national anthem at a sporting event is a longtime tradition and honor for aspiring singers.

But it's not often that dozens of young artists get the thrill of singing at the ol' ball game all at once.

On Tuesday, dozens of third graders from Poland Township's Dobbins Elementary were given the honor of singing the anthem to open Youngstown State University's baseball game.

The Penguins took on the Kent State Golden Flashes on their home turf at Eastwood Field in Niles.

The Poland students were encouraged to wear YSU colors and support the Penguins in their matchup on the diamond.