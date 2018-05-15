Youngstown Air Reserve Station included in uniform upgrades

Air Force leaders announced on Monday that the entire service will be transferring to a single combat utility uniform, including servicemen and reservists at the Youngstown Air Reserve Station.

Representatives for then 910th Airlift Wing said that the uniforms will adopt the Operational Camouflage Pattern (OCP), which Army and Airmen in combat zones and specific jobs across the Air Force already use.

An article on http://www.youngstown.afrc.af.mil/, discussing the uniform change, said,

"Starting Oct. 1, 2018, Airmen who have serviceable OCPs may wear the uniform, and Airmen can purchase OCPs at Army and Air Force Exchange Services at the following locations: Aviano Air Base, Italy; Charleston Air Force Base, South Carolina; Shaw Air Force Base, South Carolina; and MacDill Air Force Base, Florida. These initial locations will allow uniform manufacturers to produce additional stocks for other locations, eventually outfitting the total force in the coming months. The service will fully transition to OCP's by April 1, 2021." http://www.youngstown.afrc.af.mil/News/Article-Display/Article/1520575/air-force-transitions-to-a-single-combat-uniform/

A representative for The Youngstown Air Reserve Station stated that this all-around change to the OCP uniform will allow Airmen at the Youngstown Base and bases across the country to be provided with the safest and most effective uniform available.

Representatives stated that this change also allows for a more identified sense of unity for the entire Air Force.

According to the article mentioned above, Chief of Staff of the Air Force, Gen. David L. Goldfein said, "This celebrates joint warfighting excellence as OCPs will become the joint combat uniform for Airmen and Soldiers while patches and nametapes will identify our respective services. We'll maintain our distinctive Air Force uniforms in blues, service dress, mess dress, and PT gear."