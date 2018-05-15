Youngstown owner of frozen, starved dogs barred from owning pets

A Youngstown man whose two dogs were found frozen and starved to death on the city's east side has been banned from ever owning a companion animal again.

Sixty-seven-year-old John Burroughs appeared in court on Tuesday after pleading guilty to two felony counts of prohibitions concerning companion animals.

Burroughs was sentenced to 180 days in jail, three years probation, and Judge Lou D'Apolito banned Burroughs from ever owning a companion animal again.

According to Mary Louk, Animal Charity Humane Society Board President, Burroughs was the owner of several dogs found on Hilltop Avenue in January.

Telling 21 News that it was one of the worst cases they have seen in recent years, Animal Charity investigators said at the time they found two adult dogs who were emaciated and severely scared, two puppies living in deplorable conditions, and then the discovery of two adult Cane Corsos found starved and frozen.

It is one of the few cases that the agency has pursued under Goddard's Law.

Animal Charity said they would look for new homes for the four surviving dogs.