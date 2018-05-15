Austintown trustees consider second try for police levy

Austintown Trustees are considering a second try for a failed police replacement levy this fall.

The $2.4 mill levy failed in the May primary by just 18 votes.

Trustees previously said that the levy was necessary to keep the police department at full staff.

"Unfortunately we have lost $6 million dollars over the past seven years and we've been forced now to ask our taxpayers to take some of that burden so we can continue to not provide them anything new, but to just provide them what they're accustomed to," said Trustee Jim Davis.

Chief Gavalier told 21 News after the election, "We have some officers retiring we probably won't replace the officers who are retiring. We'll just have to sit down and look to see where we're going to make the cuts. "

The township is still waiting for more than 30 provisional ballots to be tallied. That finalized voter information is scheduled to be released by the end of the month.

However, trustees are already looking ahead to the future.

Although there has been no official vote, Trustee Ken Carano told 21 News that the levy will most likely have to be put back on the ballot in November.

It's not yet clear when trustees could vote to do approve another levy attempt.